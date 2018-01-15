Military gear bound for Gaza seized by customs at Ashdod port

(JTA) – Thousands of items of military gear bound for Gaza were discovered and seized by customs personnel at Ashdod port in southern Israel.

The cargo included thousands of items of military clothing, including vests for holding military equipment, and thousands of pairs of military boots and winter jackets in camouflage colors, according to the Israel Tax Authority spokesman.

The Gazan importer of the consignment, which originated in China, was due to receive the cargo through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the only commercial crossing open between Israel and Gaza, which was closed on Sunday after the discovery of a Hamas terror tunnel running directly under the crossing.

All items were handed over to the military, according to the Tax Authority. Thousands of items for military use have been seized in the past year, the statement said.