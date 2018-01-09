Israeli father of 5 killed in West Bank drive-by shooting

(JTA) – An Israeli father of five was killed in what is presumed to be a terror-related shooting in the West Bank.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Rabbi Raziel Shevah, 35, was shot Tuesday night by a passing car near Nablus, in the northern West Bank, while he was driving past the Gilad Farm junction.

He died of his injuries at a Kfar Saba hospital. Neighbours said Shevah was a resident of the nearby Gilad Farm outpost, the Times of Israel reported.

Israeli troops were searching the area for the shooter, the army said.

Ynet reported that the attack is presumed to be terror related.