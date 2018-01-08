German neo-Nazi gets prison sentence for offensive Auschwitz social media post

(JTA) – A German neo-Nazi was sentenced to 18 months in prison for an offensive social media post about the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

The unnamed man, 32, from Glauchau in in the German state of Saxony, posted a photo of a miniature of the Auschwitz camp and an offensive caption, the Associated Post reported.

The sentence was handed down at the district court in Hohenstein-Ernstthal in eastern Germany. During the sentencing the judge, Manfred Weber, told the neo-Nazi defendant that “you made fun of Auschwitz survivors – that’s very bad,” according to the Associated Press.

He was previously charged with criminal assault and with posting other photos that displayed a swastika and images of Adolf Hitler, which is illegal in Germany.