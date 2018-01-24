Cleveland-area synagogues hit with anti-Semitic voicemails

(JTA) – Two Cleveland-area synagogues received anti-Semitic hate messages on their voicemail systems.

Two messages described as “disturbing and anti-Semitic” were left on the voicemail system of The Heights Jewish Center, an Orthodox synagogue in University Heights, Ohio, on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath. The synagogue’s offices are closed on Shabbat, though the synagogue is full of worshippers on that day.

“The appropriate authorities and community partners have been made aware of what happened. Proper follow-up steps are being pursued,” the synagogue’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Raphael Davidovich and president, Rob Altshuler, said in a statement.

Local police have labelled the incident as “ethnic intimidation” and a “harassing communication.”

A day earlier, a similar message was left on the voicemail of Temple Israel New Tamid, a Conservative synagogue in Mayfield Heights.

Police reportedly have not determined if the two incidents are related, according to Channel 19 News in Cleveland.