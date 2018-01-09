Canadian Holocaust denier arrested in Germany

(JTA) – A Holocaust denier from Canada has been arrested in Germany and is under investigation for crimes related to incitement of hate, a spokesperson for the Bavarian State Public Prosecutor in Munich confirmed to JTA.

News of the arrest of Monika Schaefer first broke in the Canada-based online news agency Fitzhugh. Schaefer is known for posting a YouTube video in 2016 in which she called the Holocaust the most “persistent lie in all of history.”

Schaefer was a Green Party of Canada candidate for the Alberta riding of Yellowhead in the 2006, 2008 and 2011 federal elections. She was rejected as a candidate prior to the 2015 federal election and in a 2014 by-election.

Though prohibited by German law from revealing the name of a suspect under investigation, spokesperson Andrea Mayer confirmed that a woman fitting her description had been recognized in the public audience at a trial in Munich of another person charged with incitement to hate, Sylvia Stolz, a former lawyer in Germany who already has been convicted of Holocaust denial. Stolz represented Holocaust-denier Ernst Zundel, who died in 2017.

Acting on a tip, police arrested the Canadian woman and are holding her in custody during an investigation of charges based on her dissemination of hate materials via the Internet.