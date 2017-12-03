You are here: Home > Featured > Photo spread: Tamir steps out in style

Photo spread: Tamir steps out in style

Shirley Harris and lawyer Lawrence Greenspon.

Tamir presented a new event, “Stepping Out in Style,” a fashion show created to demonstrate that regardless of shape, size or ability we all have beauty, talents and aspirations to be celebrated, November 20, at the Canadian War Museum.

The sold-out event – a completely integrated fashion show – brought together Tamir and professional models from Models International Management (MIM), fashion industry retailers, and public figures “for what proved to be an amazing evening!”

The event also a featured a tribute to Cantor Daniel Benlolo in recognition of 15 years of service to improving the lives of people with developmental disabilities through involvement in Jewish life, performing arts and music.

All photos by Howard Sandler.

 

Danny Grinfeld and his mom Barbara Grinfeld

Jewish Federation of Ottawa CEO Andrea Freedman and Tamir Executive Director Mark Palmer

Frank Charboneau and Cantor Daniel Benlolo.

Debbie Applebaum and Deputy Mayor Mark Taylor

Vicky Ferkin and MIM model

Meredith Caplan and City Counsellor Mathieu Fleury

MIM models

Tamir Development and Communications Coordinator Krystal Valencia

