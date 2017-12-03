Photo spread: Tamir steps out in style

Tamir presented a new event, “Stepping Out in Style,” a fashion show created to demonstrate that regardless of shape, size or ability we all have beauty, talents and aspirations to be celebrated, November 20, at the Canadian War Museum.

The sold-out event – a completely integrated fashion show – brought together Tamir and professional models from Models International Management (MIM), fashion industry retailers, and public figures “for what proved to be an amazing evening!”

The event also a featured a tribute to Cantor Daniel Benlolo in recognition of 15 years of service to improving the lives of people with developmental disabilities through involvement in Jewish life, performing arts and music.

All photos by Howard Sandler.