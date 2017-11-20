Jewish Memorial Gardens honours veterans

To honour our Ottawa Jewish veterans this past Remembrance Day, Jewish Memorial Gardens (JMG) and the Jewish Genealogical Society of Ottawa marked the graves of several hundred brave veterans buried in our cemeteries with Canadian flags. Although the groups worked diligently to honour all Jewish veterans, some of the records, particularly names found on the Honour Roll with only first initials, were incomplete. If you have a family member who was a veteran and whose grave was missed, please contact JMG at 613-688-3530 or visit www.jewishmemorialgardens.org/contact/ to leave an email.