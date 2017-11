Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson (right) and Kitchissippi Ward Councillor Jeff Leiper (left) present the Mayor’s City Builder Award to Rabbi Cantor Daniel Benlolo, November 8, at the start of the City Council meeting.

Cantor Benlolo, who recently returned to live and work in Montreal after 23 years in Ottawa, was honoured for his long record of volunteer service, particularly with the Jewish and interfaith communities.