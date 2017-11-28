You are here: Home > Web Extras > Chanukah 1950

Chanukah 1950

Click on the image to see an enlarged version.

Click on the image to see an enlarged version.

Chanukah at the Ottawa Talmud Torah, ca. 1950. (Ottawa Jewish Archives 6-061.)

L-R first row: Harvey Mendelson, David Shoihet, Stanley Kimmel, Gerry Greenberg, Syd Trainoff.

Second row: Vicki (Lithwick) Weiss, Judy (Zelikovitz) Schneiderman, Audrey (Silverman) Levy, Sheila Brozofsky and Dorothy (Saslove) Karp.

Third row: Ed Altman, Pauline Gandall, Anita Kathnelson, Bunny Lazarus, Chasha Pleet.

Fourth row: Sid Kardish, Jess Zelikovitz, Mel Shecter and Norman Beiles, Joe Nadrich.

Fifth row: Gerald Zeichick, Rabbi Emmanuel Lifschutz, David Lifschutz, Rochelle Schapira, Hymie Klein, Mrs. Sarah Zelikovitz and Mrs Ellen Lithwick.

0 Comments

Add your comment:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *