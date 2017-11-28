Chanukah 1950

Chanukah at the Ottawa Talmud Torah, ca. 1950. (Ottawa Jewish Archives 6-061.)
L-R first row: Harvey Mendelson, David Shoihet, Stanley Kimmel, Gerry Greenberg, Syd Trainoff.
Second row: Vicki (Lithwick) Weiss, Judy (Zelikovitz) Schneiderman, Audrey (Silverman) Levy, Sheila Brozofsky and Dorothy (Saslove) Karp.
Third row: Ed Altman, Pauline Gandall, Anita Kathnelson, Bunny Lazarus, Chasha Pleet.
Fourth row: Sid Kardish, Jess Zelikovitz, Mel Shecter and Norman Beiles, Joe Nadrich.
Fifth row: Gerald Zeichick, Rabbi Emmanuel Lifschutz, David Lifschutz, Rochelle Schapira, Hymie Klein, Mrs. Sarah Zelikovitz and Mrs Ellen Lithwick.
