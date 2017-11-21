Canada Post issues first Chanukah stamp

(JTA) – Canada Post has issued the first ever Chanukah stamp in Canada’s 150-year-history.

Described as part of an initiative to highlight the nation’s cultural diversity, the stamp features a colourful geometric design showing a menorah.

The stamp was released three weeks before the first candle is lit.

“In offering the great products, Canada Post is enabling our community to share the beauty and inspiration of Chanukah with all Canadians,” said Shimon Fogel, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

Canada Post made an initial issue of 300,000 Chanukah stamps and has indicated that if trial-run sales go well, it will make more over the next few years and eventually add new designs.

As part of the diversity initiative, Canada Post also issued stamps for the Muslim festival of Eid and Hindu holiday of Dawali. Since 1964 and until this year, it had issued only Christmas stamps.