Semer Ensemble to perform Jewish music from recordings destroyed by the Nazis on Kristallnacht

The Semer Ensemble will perform a special concert, “Rescued Treasure,” featuring Jewish music originally recorded in Berlin on the Semer label in the 1930s, on Thursday, November 9, 7:30 pm, at Southminster United Church, 15 Aylmer Avenue (at Bank Street) in Old Ottawa South.

The masters of these recordings were destroyed by the Nazis on Kristallnacht in 1938 and the label’s music catalogue was reconstructed from private collections many decades later.



The Semer Ensemble includes such stellar musicians and singers as Alan Bern (Brave Old World, The Other Europeans) and Lorin Sklamberg (The Klezmatics).

The group is touring North America in November and the Ottawa concert takes place on the 79th anniversary of Kristallnacht. The concert is presented by Concerts By the Canal in partnership with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany. Visit http://bit.ly/2yjBGSy for tickets or more information. (Photo: Adam Berry)