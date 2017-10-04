Federation Report: Gillian Presner to tell her inspiring story at Choices

After months of hard work by this year’s dedicated committee and Jewish Federation of Ottawa staff, Choices 2018 is just around the corner and we could not be more excited. Last year’s sold out 10th anniversary celebration confirmed the importance of this annual event in our community calendar and as an integral part of Federation’s Annual Campaign. Choices is a ‘girls’ night out,’ a great opportunity to catch up with friends and family and to bring women of many generations in our city together.

For the past 10 years, our Choices presenters have always come from outside our community. However, this year we did not have to look any further than our own backyard to find our ideal speaker. We are delighted to present Ottawa native Gillian Presner, as our keynote speaker at this year’s event.

Gillian is well known for her volunteer work in the community. From helping to organize the openOttawa symposium to co-chairing Young Women’s Leadership Council, to sitting on the Soloway Jewish Community Centre board, to co-chairing Federation’s 2017 Annual Campaign Kickoff, she has provided valuable leadership and insight – and has helped to make our community stronger. In recognition of all the incredible work that Gillian has done for Ottawa’s Jewish community, she was honoured with the Freiman Family Young Leadership Award at Federation’s annual general meeting on June 14.

As the keynote speaker, Gillian will share how the challenges she faced over the past year have led her to a second ‘coming of age’ where she has gained important life perspectives about herself, our everyday choices, and ultimately what our true legacies will be.

This special evening will be held on Wednesday, November 1 at Kehillat Beth Israel. The event will begin at 5:30 pm with cocktails followed by Gillian’s presentation and then dinner. The couvert for the evening is $54 and all attendees are also asked to make a gift to the Federation’s Campaign. The suggested minimum gift is $150 or an increase over last year’s donation. First-time donors under the age of 40 are encouraged to make a minimum gift of $36. Donations to the Annual Campaign are payable from now until December 31, 2018.

If you would like to attend Choices but have not yet been contacted by a table captain, please register and we will gladly place you with a group of wonderful women. We want everyone to feel welcome.

For further information, contact Anita Almstedt at aalmstedt@jewishottawa.com or 613-798-4696, ext. 995. Online registration can be found at www.jewishottawa.com.

Please mark your calendars now and register for Choices at your earliest convenience. We look forward to seeing you on November 1 for what is guaranteed to be a very special evening.