Vermont teacher fired after teaching third-graders the Nazi salute

(JTA) – A Vermont substitute teacher was fired after she was accused of teaching her students how to give the Nazi salute.

Ned Kirsch, the school district’s superintendent, said in an email to parents Thursday that the Georgia Elementary School took immediate action after the teacher admitted to teaching the the third-graders the “Heil Hitler,” according to a local news station, WCAX.

The students were seen “standing with their arm out in front of them and the teacher was modeling the position,” the email said. “She then raised her arm slightly and said ‘and now we say Heil Hitler.’”

The teacher has substituted for several years, according to WCAX.

A guidance counsellor was to talk to the students in the classroom and make sure they feel safe, according to the report.