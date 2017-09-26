Three Israeli security officers killed in attack by Palestinian gunman

JERUSALEM (JTA) – A Border Police officer and two Israeli security guards were killed and another man seriously injured in a terror attack at the entrance to a settlement near Jerusalem.

The shooting took place Tuesday morning as the security officers were opening the back entrance of the Har Adar settlement to Palestinian workers.

Israeli police identified the injured man as the community security officer for Har Adar.

The gunman, identified by the Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet, as Nimr Mahmoud Ahmed Jamal, 37, was shot and killed by security forces, Ynet reported.

Jamal, a father of four, had a permit to work in Har Adar. It is the second time since October 2015 that a Palestinian with an Israeli-issued work permit has committed a terrorist act.

According to the Israel Security Agency, Jamal has significant personal and family problems. His wife fled to Jordan several weeks ago, reportedly due to domestic violence, leaving him with their children.