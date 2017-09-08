Swastika carved in door of Colorado couple twice in two days

(JTA) – A swastika was carved into the front door of a Jewish couple in Colorado twice in two days.

Police do not have any suspects in the incidents from Tuesday and Wednesday in Lafayette, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

Will and Emma Rosenbaum moved from New York City a year ago because it was quieter, according to the newspaper. They have a mezuzah affixed to their doorpost.

The couple’s apartment door was painted over after someone carved a 2 1/2-inch swastika into the door Tuesday afternoon. A similar swastika was carved into the door early Wednesday afternoon and again painted over, according to the newspaper.

In a post on Facebook, Emma Rosenbaum called the incident “horrible and unthinkable.”

“I felt shocked, hurt, personally attacked and a rush of other feelings,” she said.

“You should never feel scared to be at home, home should be your comfort place. I would never attack anyone for their personal beliefs no matter what. When it gets this close to home the feelings are terrifying. I could go on and on but just to say hate cannot and should not exist in this world.”

Colorado has seen an significant increase in anti-Semitic acts the past two years, a local office of the Anti-Defamation League told the Colorado Springs Gazette last month. An unnamed spokesman said there were 45 acts of anti-Semitism in the area in 2016, compared to 18 the previous year.