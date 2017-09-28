Museum of Polish Jewry honoured with EU’s top heritage award

WARSAW, Poland (JTA) – The Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews was recognized with a top honour from the European Union for a project promoting Jewish cultural heritage.

The Europa Nostra Prize, or Our Europe, was presented Wednesday at a ceremony at the Warsaw museum. Twenty-nine laureates from 18 countries were honoured.

The project was made up of some 3,500 events.

“Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the events we organized, and millions of people did it through the internet,” said the director of the museum, Dariusz Stola.

“It would not have been possible without the hard work of our museum staff and our Norwegian partners. This award belongs to them all.”

The Europa Nostra is the top prize handed out by the EU for outstanding achievements in the fields of conservation, research, education, training and raising awareness of cultural heritage.

A panel of independent experts analyzed 202 applications submitted by organizations and cultural institutions from 39 countries across Europe for this year’s prize.