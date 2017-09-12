B’Tavon making its mark in Ottawa’s kosher food scene

B’Tavon Catering, founded less than three years ago by Josh and Samantha Freedman, has quickly established its reputation as a high quality, kosher catering company in Ottawa.

“We bring fresh and quality food, beyond the client’s expectations and imagination – and tailored to their specific needs and budget,” Josh told the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin.

“We only serve fresh food, prepared specifically for each event.”

Josh, a fourth generation Ottawan, spent much of his life in Israel and owned a pub in Eilat for many years. On returning to Ottawa with his family, he enrolled in the Cordon Bleu Ottawa Culinary Arts Institute and specialized in both cooking and baking.

“We’re gradually expanding our clientele,” Josh said, “and currently provide service to events for up to 300 guests.”

Working from the kitchens at the Ottawa Torah Centre Chabad and Congregation Machzikei Hadas, B’Tavon offers meat, dairy and vegetarian menus and is supervised by the Ottawa Vaad HaKashrut.

Israeli-style food which, Josh said, “is sought after worldwide and known to be delicious and diverse,” is one of B’Tavon’s specialities.

Noting that much of their business has come via word-of-mouth from satisfied clients, Josh says B’Tavon is ready to take on larger events and, said Josh, the company recently won a bid to provide catering to one of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa’s annual events.

“We’re always excited and enthusiastic to try new things and special orders,” Josh said, noting that B’Tavon recently catered a strictly vegetarian wedding.

“We even made a vegan ‘ice cream’ from scratch – and the customers were thrilled and delighted.”

In addition to Josh and Samantha, three sous-chefs and an event coordinator are currently working at B’Tavon.

“Although many people in the city have not heard of us yet,” Josh said, “we are here to cater weddings, bat and bar mitzvahs, private meals – and large events of all sorts.”

Visit www.btavon.com or call 613-697-2707 for more information on B’Tavon Catering.