Vandal carves 30 swastikas into wet concrete in Brooklyn

(JTA) – New York police are searching for a man who carved about 30 swastikas into wet concrete in Brooklyn.

The Midwood neighbourhood where the incident occurred early in Saturday morning is predominantly Jewish, and home to at least nine large Orthodox synagogues, a branch of Touro College, and two historic non-Orthodox synagogues.

The vandal, believed to be a teenager, was captured on video carving the swastikas in the concrete over the course of 35 minutes. He also took photos of his handiwork. The graffiti was discovered on Monday and reported to police, the New York Daily News reported.

The owners of the building reportedly are Jewish.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the violence. “This incident comes amid a concerning surge in reports of anti-Semitic vandalism across New York State. This act of hate is an affront to the Jewish community and to all New Yorkers,” said Evan R. Bernstein, ADL New York regional director, in a statement.