Two Israeli soldiers hurt in car-ramming try near Hebron; Palestinian driver shot and killed

(JTA) – Two Israeli soldiers were injured when a Palestinian attempted to drive his car into troops stationed at the entrance to a West Bank village near Hebron.

The soldiers hurt in the attack in Beit Anoun were taken to a Jerusalem hospital for treatment. Soldiers on the scene shot and killed the driver.

The Palestinian Maan news agency quoted a witness as saying there were two people riding in the car with Palestinian license plates. He also alleged that the soldiers denied a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance access to the wounded Palestinian driver.