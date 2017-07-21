Thousands rally in Israel for same-sex couples who want to adopt

(JTA) – Thousands rallied in Tel Aviv to show their support for same-sex couples who want to adopt children.

The demonstrators held signs reading “We are not second class citizens” and “Bibi go home” at the rally Wednesday evening. Television anchor Nadav Borenstein and singer Harel Skaat, who are both gay, hosted the rally near the Kiriya military headquarters.

Clashes between protesters and police led to the arrest of five demonstrators., Ynet reported.

Several days earlier, the Israeli government said it remains opposed to allowing same-sex couples to adopt in the country in response to a Supreme Court petition.

Same-sex couples can be approved for adoption, but they can only adopt children for whom a heterosexual couple cannot be found. Consequently the same-sex couples are generally offered special needs or at-risk children, or older children who cannot be placed. Many same-sex couples adopt babies from other countries.