Radiohead concert in Tel Aviv draws 47,000

(JTA) – Radiohead played its longest concert in 11 years for the 47,000 fans who flooded a Tel Aviv park.

“A lot of stuff was said about this. But in the end, we played some music,” frontman Thom Yorke told the crowd Wednesday in Yarkon Park before the last song of the night, a reference to calls from artists affiliated with the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement for the British rock band to cancel its performance.

Radiohead, which gained popularity originally in Israel, was playing its first concert there in 17 years. The band played 27 songs, including two encores.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood, who is married to an Israeli woman, heard some extra cheers after thanking the band’s opening act, the Israeli artist Dudu Tassa, in Hebrew.