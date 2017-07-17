Palestinian terror suspect shot, killed after opening fire during arrest

(JTA) – Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian terror suspect who opened fire as they tried to arrest him.

The Palestinian man identified as Amar Ahmed Lutfi Khalil, 34, was killed early Sunday morning during a raid and attempted arrest in in the village of Nabi Salih west of Ramallah by Israel Defense Forces troops and an Israel Police SWAT team.

Khalil was suspected of carrying out two shooting attacks against Israeli targets in the West Bank Saturday.

He was assisted in the attacks by his fiancée, Ruan Ambar, who turned herself in and remains in the custody of the Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet. The ISA said in a statement that the couple carried out the attacks because their families did not approve of their engagement.

Khalil was a former member of the Palestinian security forces had been working as an arms dealer at the time of his death, according to the ISA.