Palestinian shot dead in attempted stabbing attack in West Bank

(JTA) – Palestinians rioted in the West Bank at the site of an attempted stabbing attack by a Palestinian against a group of Israeli soldiers, who shot and killed the assailant.

During the clashes Thursday afternoon near the Palestinian village of Teqoa, the Israeli forces shot live bullets and rubber-coated steel bullets toward the crowd, injuring a Palestinian police officer who was hit by a rubber-coated steel bullet, according to the Palestinian Maan news agency. Teqoa is near the Israeli settlement of Tekoa in the Gush Etzion bloc.

The attack was the fourth by Palestinians against Israeli targets in the West Bank in the past two weeks. A car-ramming in the same spot last week injured one Israeli soldier.

Maan reported that Thursday’s alleged assailant was identified by Palestinian medical and security sources as Muhammad Hussein Ahmad Tnouh, 26, of Teqoa.