Israeli soldier injured in suspected Palestinian car ramming, knife attack

(JTA) – An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded after a suspected car ramming and knife attack in the West Bank.

The attack took place Monday afternoon near the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, the IDF said.

The alleged attacker was shot by Israeli forces. He was treated at the scene by Israel Defense Forces medical personnel. The attacker, who was not immediately identified, later died at the scene, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported.

The Palestinian driver of the vehicle reportedly veered to hit Israeli soldiers stationed outside of the settlement and hit a streetlight, knocking it over. It is unclear whether the vehicle or the falling streetlight injured the soldier. The driver then exited the vehicle and attempted to stab nearby soldiers with a knife.

The injured soldier, 20, was taken to Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem for treatment.