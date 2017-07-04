Over 200 new immigrants from North America arrive in Israel

(JTA) – Over 200 new immigrants to Israel from North America arrived at Ben-Gurion international airport.

The new immigrants, or olim, from 16 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces arrived in Israel on a chartered flight on July 4.

The flight was organized by the aliyah organization Nefesh B’Nefesh, in co-operation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel, and JNF-USA.

Among the new olim were 14 new IDF soldiers, five sets of twins, 34 families, 78 children and 51 singles, who plan to move to communities throughout Israel.

“Today we welcome hundreds of extraordinary Olim who have chosen to leave their lives in the Diaspora and make Israel their home. These modern-day pioneers, many of whom are moving to Israel’s North and South, are not only fulfilling their personal dreams, but the dreams of the Jewish nation as a whole,” said Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder and executive director, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass.

Over 2,000 new immigrants from North America are scheduled to arrive in Israel this summer.