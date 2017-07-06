Omri Casspi, first Israeli to play in NBA, signs with Golden State Warriors

(JTA) – Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play in the National Basketball Association, signed a one-season contract with the 2017 NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.

Casspi, 29, and the Warriors agreed to the contract early Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Casspi, who has averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game over his 8-year career, was a first-round draft pick in 2009 by the Sacramento Kings and played there for two years. He has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets.

The 6-9 forward was signed in March as a free agent by the Minnesota Timberwolves, nearly a month after being waived by the New Orleans Pelicans — his second stint with the team — after breaking his thumb in his debut with the club.

Casspi was a member of the championship Maccabi Tel Aviv team in Israel before making himself available for the NBA draft.

“I’m happy to have received this amazing opportunity,” Casspi said in a statement, the Jerusalem Post reported. “This is a childhood dream that has come true, to play for such a respected team, alongside such great players. I hope to start training soon and begin the hard work.”