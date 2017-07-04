Netanyahu counsels ‘patience and perseverance’ in Western Wall controversy

(JTA) – Speaking at a July 4 celebration, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was committed to making “every Jew feel at home” at the Western Wall.

“I remain committed to making every Jew at home in Israel, including at the Kotel,” Netanyahu said Monday at July 4 celebrations at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, using the Hebrew term for one of the holiest sites in Judaism. “All we need is patience and perseverance.”

Netanyahu drew strong condemnations last week from the American Jewish leadership for freezing, after pressure from Haredi Orthodox parties, a government decision to expand a non-Orthodox prayer section at the Western Wall.

Netanyahu, hosted by David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador, also lavished praise on U.S. President Donald Trump for including Israel on his first overseas tour as president and for being the first U.S. president to visit the Western Wall while in office.