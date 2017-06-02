‘Wonder Woman’ banned in Lebanon because star is Israeli

(JTA) – Lebanon’s interior ministry has banned the film “Wonder Woman” from its theatres because the movie’s lead actress Gal Gadot is Israeli.

The move to ban the film on Wednesday was bolstered by a social media protest campaign run by a group called The Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon.

Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and bans Israeli products. Lebanese citizens are not allowed to travel or have contact with Israeli citizens.

Gadot, 32, does not shy away from touting her Israeli heritage. She praised the Israeli military in a widely shared Facebook post during the 2014 Gaza War.

“Wonder Woman,” opens today in Ottawa.