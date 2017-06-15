Trump administration expresses concern about humanitarian situation in Gaza

WASHINGTON (JTA) – The Trump administration said it was “concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” but said its Hamas rulers were responsible.

The administration held a news briefing Tuesday at the State Department in which the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was discussed.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert acknowledged the Israeli security cabinet’s approval of the Palestinian Authority’s request to reduce electricity going to Gaza by 40 per cent.

“We continue to underscore the need for international support for Gaza’s recovery and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people,” she said.

According to the military commanders present at the Israel’s recent security cabinet meeting, more reductions in the electricity supply to Gaza would escalate the chances of increased violence in the area.