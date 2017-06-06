Swastikas spray-painted on home of Colorado Jewish family

(JTA) – Swastikas were spray-painted on the home of a Jewish couple in northeast Colorado.

The couple was awakened early on Friday at their home in Aurora, Colorado, by police after a neighbour reported the graffiti, according to CBS4.

Local police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, according to the news station.

Sandy and Howard Wolf told CBS4 that they have never been targeted before because of their religion and they do not know how the vandals knew they were Jewish.

They told the news channel that they had recently learned first-hand about the consequences of anti-Semitism.

“My husband and I took a trip to Poland and Israel last year and we were in several concentration camps so it just really hit hard to see that on our home, such hatred,” Sandy Wolf told CBS4. “We hear about lots of things but now it’s happened here.”

Wolf said that since the discovery of the graffiti she started wearing a Star of David necklace given to her by a family member who lost many relatives to the Nazis.