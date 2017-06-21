Swastikas painted on walls inside Jerusalem synagogue

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Swastikas were painted on the walls inside of a synagogue in central Jerusalem.

The vandalism was discovered Wednesday morning in the Chasidic Lelov synagogue in the Nachalot neighbourhood. Swastikas were painted as well as on the outside walls of nearby apartment buildings.

Police said the vandal or vandals also attempted to set fire to religious books in the synagogue. No suspects have been identified.

Swastika attacks on synagogues in Israel reportedly are rare.