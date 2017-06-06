Oregon highway sign blames Jews for September 11 attacks

(JTA) – A sign blaming Jews for the September 11, 2001 attacks was hung from a pedestrian bridge over an interstate highway in Portland, Oregon.

The banner sign reading “Jews did 9-11” was hung on both sides of the bridge on Sunday evening.

Several people who saw the signs called the Portland Police Department to complain, according to the Oregon Live website. The police referred the issue to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Someone removed the signs on Monday, according to local reports. Photos of the sign already had been posted on social media.