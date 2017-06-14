New York City names street in honor of Elie Wiesel

(JTA) – New York City has named a street after Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel.

The southwest corner of 84th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side of Manhattan was renamed Elie Wiesel Way during a ceremony Tuesday.

Wiesel was “perhaps the most eloquent voice for peace in our world,” New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio said in remarks delivered at the ceremony by Deputy Mayor Richard Buery. “New York City is proud to honour his memory.”

Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor and author, died at his home in Manhattan last summer at 87.