Naked Israeli woman detained at Western Wall

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Israel Police detained an Israeli woman who removed her clothes at the Western Wall Plaza.

She took off her clothes on the women’s side of the plaza and started walking toward the men’s section on Sunday afternoon. Security personnel quickly covered up the woman and then transferred her to police custody.

The woman, 23, from the Jerusalem area, was not named and her motives were not clear, Israel’s Channel 2 reported. She reportedly is mentally ill and was transferred to her parents’ custody.