Meet Federation’s community building team

You might see me walking down the street, or at Loblaws, and ask, “So what’s new at the Jewish Federation of Ottawa?”

“Do you have some time to chat?” I respond, “There’s lots that is new and I really want to tell you about it!”

“Uh, sure, I’d love to hear all about it,” you say.

New faces have joined Federation’s community building team. Several long-time and valued employees have moved on to new adventures; some have retired, some have decided to pursue new directions, and a few of us, as a result of new openings within the organization, have taken on new positions.

While it is always sad and hard to say farewell to colleagues who have become friends, it is also an opportunity for us as an organization to bring in new energy and fresh ideas that help to propel us forward toward meeting our many and varied objectives.

I would like to introduce you to our amazing team (in alphabetical order by first name).

Ariel Fainer, a familiar face for many, continues as director of initiatives for the Emerging Generation, rolling out the highly successful PJ Library program in Ottawa, and overseeing Federation’s efforts to engage the next generation in our vibrant community. Contact Ariel at afainer@jewishottawa.com.

Dovi Chein, formerly the Jewish student life co-ordinator, was promoted to director of Hillel Ottawa, and continues to work to create a welcoming, inclusive and pluralistic environment for Jewish students on Ottawa’s university campuses. Contact Dovi at director@hillelottawa.ca.

Natalie Abenhaim is our new community engagement specialist whose role is to engage people in volunteer opportunities within the Jewish community. Natalie is also overseeing the virtual Jewish Ottawa Info-Centre, and co-ordinating the important work of

the Shoah Committee and March of

Living. Reach Natalie at nabenhaim@jewishottawa.com.

Saara Mortensen continues as archivist of the Ottawa Jewish Archives. She can be found in the special Archives area within the Greenberg Families Library overseeing the collection, conservation and preservation of our Jewish community’s collective memory. Contact Saara at smortensen@jewishottawa.com.

Samantha Sharkey is our new events co-ordinator and brings years of event planning experience to Federation. She replaces Rena Garshowitz who was promoted in March to Annual Campaign manager. Samantha is co-ordinating a variety of Federation events, from Annual Campaign Kick-off to Mitzvah Day, and more. Contact Samantha at ssharkey@jewishottawa.com.

Scott Goldstein, the former director of Hillel Ottawa, was promoted to the position of director of community collaboration last November. He has delved right into his new role, building connections with many Jewish organizations and individuals. Among the many programs that he oversees are Federation’s Shinshinim program, our Israel connection through Partnership 2Gether and Federation’s allocations to partner agencies. Contact Scott at sgoldstein@jewishottawa.com.

Supporting our team’s efforts is

Pauline Colwin, Federation’s director of communications. Pauline and the communications team are an integral part of everything Federation does to build, strengthen and support our Jewish community. Contact Pauline at pcolwin@jewishottawa.com.

The next time you attend a community event, or maybe see one of us at Loblaws, please stop to say “hi!” We would love to catch up, and to hear your take on the latest happenings in our community, or how we can best use your talents for the benefit of our community.

You can reach out to me at sbeutel@jewishottawa.com.