Marchers in London Al-Quds Day parade blame apartment fire on ‘Zionists’

(JTA) – Marchers in the annual Al-Quds Day parade in London blamed a fire in a low-income apartment complex that left at least 58 dead on “Zionists.”

Hundreds marched Sunday afternoon behind the Palestinian flag and behind a flag of Hezbollah, which Britain designates as a terror organization. Many marchers also carried paper versions of the Hezbollah flag. No effort was made by London police to stop them, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

“This demonstration calls on justice for Grenfell. Some of the biggest supporters of the Conservative Party are Zionists. They are responsible for the murder of the people in Grenfell. The Zionist supporters of the Tory Party. Free, Free, Palestine!” one man shouted into a microphone during the march, according to the Chronicle.

Other chants included “Zionists/ISIS are the same. Only difference is the name.”

Supporters on the parade route held up banners reading “Zionism is racism” and “We are all Hezbollah.”

Al-Quds is the Muslim name for Jerusalem. The annual march is a call for the destruction of Israel.

Hundreds carrying Israeli flags attended a counter-demonstration, and some marched along the parade route.

More than 15,000 people had petitioned London Mayor Sadiq Khan to stop the march from taking place.