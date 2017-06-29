Iran used Star of David as target for missile test

(JTA) – Iran used the Star of David as a target for a ballistic missile test, Israel told the United Nations.

The Israeli diplomatic mission on Wednesday distributed to members of the UN Security Council satellite images of the site set up during a test carried out last year.

“These images prove beyond any doubt that Iran continues to seek to harm Israel,” the Israeli mission said in a Facebook post. “The Security Council must not stand by silently in the face of these Iranian violations and provocations. We call on the Council to act immediately against this dangerous threat.”

Danon wrote in a complaint submitted to the council that: “This use of the Star of David as target practice is hateful and unacceptable.”

He also said that the use of a Star of David as a target is a violation of a council resolution and is “clear evidence of Iran’s continued intention to harm the State of Israel.”

Iran has test-fired missiles with anti-Israel messages written on them in Hebrew in years past.