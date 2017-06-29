Hospitals in Israel hit by cyber-attack

(JTA) – Several Israeli hospitals were hit with a cyber-attack overnight but were able to continue functioning normally, the country’s National Cyber Defense Authority announced.

Several computers were affected by the attempts to hack the hospitals’ systems but no damage was caused, the authority said in a statement issued Thursday. The statement did not name the specific Israeli hospitals affected.

The attack came hours after hundreds of cyber experts gathered in Tel Aviv for an annual cybersecurity conference.

It is believed to have been launched by the ransomware virus that has hit computers around the world in recent days. Several Israeli offices and businesses were affected by that attack, according to reports.

The hospitals’ computer systems continue to be monitored by the National Cyber Defense Authority, according to the statement.