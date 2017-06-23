French jihadist cell sentenced in attack on kosher grocery

(JTA) – A French court sentenced members of a jihadist network for a grenade attack on a Jewish grocery store in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles in September 2012.

The 18 men, known as the “Cannes-Torcy cell,” were handed sentences to between one and 28 years in prison at a special anti-terror tribunal in Paris Thursday, France 24 reported.

The cell, dismantled in 2012, was accused of having planned several other attacks as well as seeking to join jihadist ranks in Syria. Two of the original 20 defendants were acquitted.

The prosecution demanded “exemplary punishments” for the cell, according to France 24. Its leader, Jeremie Louis-Sidney, was killed in October 2012 when police tried to arrest him in the eastern city of Strasbourg.

Jeremy Bailly, found guilty of throwing the grenade at the Sarcelles market, was given the longest sentence. The group’s driver in the attack was sentenced to 18 years in jail.

The cell included members from well-to-do families, and with roots in Algeria, Laos and France. Half were converts to Islam.

One person was lightly wounded in the attack on the store in the heavily Jewish suburb, which was full of shoppers after Rosh Hashanah.