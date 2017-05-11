White House: Trump still reviewing Jerusalem decision

WASHINGTON (JTA) – U.S. President Donald Trump is still reviewing whether to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“The president has not made a decision yet and is still reviewing that,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokeswoman, said Wednesday at the daily briefing for reporters.

There have been multiple reports in Israeli media this week suggesting Trump will announce a move timed around his May 22-23 visit to the country. Other reports have said he has decided against the move.

Trump campaigned on a promise to move the embassy, but since assuming office has retreated from the pledge.