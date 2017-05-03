Knife-wielding Jewish teen shot dead in West Bank left suicide note

(JTA) – A knife-wielding Jewish teenager who was shot dead at a West Bank checkpoint after charging at a female soldier left a suicide note.

In the Tuesday afternoon incident, private Israeli security forces manning the Hizme checkpoint near northeast Jerusalem shot the 19-year-old after he failed to heed a warning to stop running toward them with the knife, Israel Police said. The security personnel said they believed their lives were in danger.

The man was treated at the scene and declared dead.

Hours later, the note was discovered in which he said he was in emotional distress and wanted to die.

At least two Palestinians in recent weeks committed stabbing attacks reportedly hoping to be shot to death by Israeli security forces in an effort to commit suicide.