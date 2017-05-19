Jewish Israelis less certain of Trump’s support for their state, poll suggests

(JTA) – A poll in Israel about U.S. President Donald Trump suggested his popularity among Jews there has declined since he first took office.

In the poll of 500 Jewish-Israeli adults conducted this week for The Jerusalem Post, 56 per cent said they considered the Trump administration more pro-Israel than pro-Palestinian. In January, 79 per cent of respondents in a similar poll had said this about Trump, who is scheduled to visit Israel on Monday as part of his first presidential trip abroad.

The latest poll, whose results were published Thursday, found that four per cent consider the administration to be more pro-Palestinian, rising from three per cent in the January survey.

Those who deemed the administration to be neutral doubled to 21 per cent, compared to 10 per cent in January. Nineteen per cent of respondents did not know, up from eight per cent.

The poll, which was conducted by the Smith Research agency, had a margin of error of about 4.5 per cent.

In recent weeks, supporters of Israel who back Trump have expressed frustration with several issues connected to the president’s visit, as well as a lack of clarity on whether he intended to follow through on statements he made during the campaign saying he would move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

The American team planning Trump’s visit reportedly said they do not wish to have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu join the president during a visit to the Western Wall. Trump told an Israeli newspaper this week that having Netanyahu join him at the wall was still a possibility.