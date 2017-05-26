Israel will host international lacrosse championships in 2018

(JTA) – Israel will host the 2018 Federation of International Lacrosse’s 2018 Men’s Championships.

The announcement on Tuesday marks the first time since the competition launched in 1967 that a country other than the United States, Canada, England or Australia will host the tournament.

Israel’s national lacrosse team placed second in the 2016 European championships and seventh in the most recent world championships, which took place in 2014.

“The success of Israel Lacrosse both internationally, that sees us ranked seventh in the world and the domestic infrastructure we’ve established at the grassroots level here in Israel, put us in good standing when submitting our bid to host the FIL World Championships and we’re delighted to showcase our country, our facilities, and the spirit of Israel to the world,” Scott Neiss, executive director of the Israel Lacrosse Association, said in a news release Tuesday.