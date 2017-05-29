Israel tests rocket propulsion system

(JTA) – Israel carried out a test launch of a rocket propulsion system from a military base located in the centre of Israel.

A statement issued by the Defense Ministry Monday morning after the test did not say whether or not it was successful.

The rocket could be seen in the sky leaving a plume of smoke behind it.

It is not known what rocket the propulsion system is being tested for, though speculation in the Israeli media includes the Arrow anti-ballistic missile system, or the Jericho, a surface-to-surface rocket which reportedly can carry a nuclear warhead.