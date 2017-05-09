Fires at Las Vegas Chabad spark arson investigation

(JTA) – Two fires at a Las Vegas Chabad building prompted an arson investigation by the Nevada city’s fire department.

A car was set ablaze Monday night in the parking lot of Chabad of Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Earlier the same evening, a trash can was set alight in a restroom inside the building.

No one was hurt in either incident.

An arrest was been made in the incident, the NBC affiliate News 3 reported Tuesday morning, citing a Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman, Tim Szymanski.

“Unfortunately, throughout the thousands of years of Jewish history, we’ve been targets of multiple attacks, attack after attack,” Chabad Rabbi Levi Harlig told News 3. “God is with us and he protects us and the Jewish nation thrives. The Jewish nation is alive and we’re getting better and were getting stronger.”