Death threat among anti-Semitic graffiti found next to Georgetown Jewish centre

(JTA) – A death threat was among the anti-Semitic graffiti found on the Georgetown University campus in a public restroom next to the campus Jewish centre.

The graffiti was discovered Saturday morning next to the Makóm Jewish gathering space in the Leavey student center of the Washington, D.C., school, The Hoya student newspaper reported.

The university’s police department is investigation the incident, which has been classified as bias related. The department said it would increase patrols around the campus and co-ordinate with the D.C. Metropolitan Police.

“This act of anti-Semitism and hate is unacceptable, antithetical to what we stand for as a university, and has no place on our campus,” said the Rev. Howard Gray, the interim vice-president for mission and ministry, and Todd Olson, vice-president for student affairs, in a letter emailed Monday to the campus community.

“We stand with our Jewish community and any campus community that experiences acts of bias. Together we condemn acts of hate and celebrate our global community, which is made stronger by our religious, cultural and international diversity.”

In March, swastikas were discovered scratched into the walls of elevators in two student residences at Georgetown, a Catholic and Jesuit school.