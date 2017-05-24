Cars set alight in Arab-Israeli village in suspected hate crime

(JTA) – Two cars were set alight and graffiti painted on the wall of a home at the entrance to an Arab village in northern Israel.

The attack that occurred overnight Wednesday in the Ara village is being investigated as an anti-Arab hate crime, the third in recent weeks in Israel.

The graffiti read “administrative price tag” and “regards from the banned.” The banned refers to Jewish extremists who have been barred from entering the West Bank under administrative orders.

Jewish extremists use the term price tag to indicate revenge for attacks on settlers and other Israelis, or when legal action is taken against one of their own.

Earlier this month, about 20 cars were vandalized in eastern Jerusalem and the Galilee area of northern Israel.