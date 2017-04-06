U.S. State Department designates Hamas military commander ‘global terrorist’

(JTA) – The U.S. State Department gave a “global terrorist” designation to a Hamas military commander who it accused of being involved in the 2006 kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Schalit.

On Thursday, the State Department declared Abu Anas al-Ghandour a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” under a 2001 executive order that imposes sanctions on foreigners who have committed or pose “a significant risk” of committing terrorist attacks.

The U.S. and its citizens will generally not be allowed to conduct business with Ghandour, and any assets he has in the U.S. will be frozen.

According to the State Department, the Israel-born Ghandour leads a Gaza brigade for Hamas, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization. In the kidnapping of Schalit at an Israeli border crossing, two Israeli soldiers were killed and four were wounded.

Schalit was released in 2011 in exchange for over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.