Two Israeli policemen indicted for assaulting Arab man they thought was stabber

(JTA) – Two Israeli Border Police officers were indicted on suspicion of assaulting an Arab man in Jerusalem because they thought he carried out a stabbing attack.

Yosef Abadi, 22, of Rishon Lezion, and Oshri Ohayon, 23, of Beit Shemesh, are alleged to have attacked the man by hitting him with the butt of a rifle; punching him in the back, head and waist; putting him in a chokehold, and threatening to kill him after arriving in the Old City to look for a stabber on May 6, 2016, according to the indictment. The victim, who was not named, suffered injuries to his eye, back, waist and stomach.

On Monday, a police officer resigned from the force days after being charged with assault for attacking a Palestinian truck driver who hit his police car in a fender bender. The officer, Moshe Cohen, apologized to the truck driver before resigning.