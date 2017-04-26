Trump visit to Israel at end of May in ‘advanced talks’

JERUSALEM (JTA) – U.S. President Donald Trump likely will make his first visit to Israel at the end of next month.

Israeli and Trump administration officials are currently in “advanced talks” about a visit on May 21, before Trump’s scheduled European tour or at the end of the month at the conclusion of that visit, Israel’s Channel 2 reported Wednesday.

The visit will come shortly after Trump meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on May 3 in Washington, D.C. Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in February.

Trump is seeking “a conflict-ending settlement between the Palestinians and Israel,” the president’s spokesman, Sean Spicer, said last week in confirming Abbas’ visit.