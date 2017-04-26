You are here: Home > Featured > Trump visit to Israel at end of May in ‘advanced talks’

Trump visit to Israel at end of May in ‘advanced talks’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 15, 2017. (Andrew Harrer — Pool/Getty Images)

JERUSALEM (JTA) – U.S. President Donald Trump likely will make his first visit to Israel at the end of next month.

Israeli and Trump administration officials are currently in “advanced talks” about a visit on May 21, before Trump’s scheduled European tour or at the end of the month at the conclusion of that visit, Israel’s Channel 2 reported Wednesday.

The visit will come shortly after Trump meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on May 3 in Washington, D.C. Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in February.

Trump is seeking “a conflict-ending settlement between the Palestinians and Israel,” the president’s spokesman, Sean Spicer, said last week in confirming Abbas’ visit.

